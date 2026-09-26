China has kept its promise to stop funding overseas coal, but loopholes are helping coal expand

So far, China has cancelled the majority of the coal plans it had planned in 2021, according to a new report released this week to align with the General Assembly and New York Climate Week. This is a small bright spot in global efforts to counter climate change, which has driven deadly disasters in Asia in recent months.

But experts have warned that Chinese companies are taking advantage of regulatory loopholes to skirt Xi's promise and continue investing in overseas coal.

As a key infrastructure funder in the Global South, and as the global leader in electric vehicle, solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing, China is setting the tone for the transition to renewable energy across Asia and Africa. That's why experts have stressed the importance of Beijing's commitment to its 2021 pledge.

Xi skipped the UN meeting this week, in favour of a summit with US President Donald Trump, and sent Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to New York instead. Han addresses the General Assembly on Saturday.