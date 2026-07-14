China expels senior Communist Party leader in anti-corruption crackdown

Ma, who was also a member of the influential Politburo -- the country’s top decision-making body -- was found to have "lost his ideals and beliefs", abandoned his "political conviction", betrayed the party's principles and "seriously violated political discipline and rules", state-run Xinhua news agency said.

The 67-year-old is the third member of the 24-member Politburo to come under investigation during the current party term that began in 2022, a rare occurrence in the recent history of the 105-year-old party.