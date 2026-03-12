China expected to push for ethnic unity law that critics say will cement assimilation

The law, expected to be approved by the country's ceremonial legislature Thursday, is designed to foster “a stronger sense of community among all ethnic groups in the Chinese nation,” said Lou Qinjian, a delegate to the National People's Congress who introduced the proposal to the whole body.

The proposed law lays out the need to promote ethnic unity by all government bodies and private enterprises, including local governments and state-affiliated groups like the All-China Women's Federation.

“The people of each ethnic group, all organisations and groups of the country, armed forces, every Party and social organisation, every company, must forge a common consciousness of the Chinese nation according to law and the constitution, and take the responsibility of building this consciousness,” it reads.

Academics and observers say the new provision represents a setback for the identity of ethnic minorities because it mandates the use of Mandarin Chinese in compulsory education, among other things.

The majority of China's population is Han Chinese and the official language is Mandarin. The country has 55 ethnic groups spread across the country, making up 8.9 per cent of the population.