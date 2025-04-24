China denies talks with US to reach deal on tariffs

BEIJING: China on Thursday denied any talks with the US to reach a deal on tariffs, saying that there is “no factual basis” for any claims of progress in the bilateral talks.

“China and the US are not having consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here, reacting to reports that China and the US are having talks and are even about to reach a deal.

“This tariff war was launched by the US. China's position is consistent and clear. We will fight if it is a must. Our doors are open if the US wants to talk; dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit,” Guo said.

Separately, China's Commerce Ministry has also refuted reports about the US-China talks to reach a deal on tariffs, saying there is “no factual basis” for such reports.

Replying to questions at a media briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson, He Yadong, said, “If the US truly wants to resolve the issue, it should heed rational voices from the international community and domestic stakeholders, completely abolish all unilateral tariffs on China, and find a solution through equal dialogue.”

In statements this week, US President Donald Trump appeared willing to reconsider the high tariffs he has levied on Chinese goods since the beginning of his second term.

He has also suggested senior officials from Beijing had been in contact with Washington to start laying the groundwork for discussions on the matter, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Also at a closed-door meeting with investors on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was reported to have said that the high tariff war between the US and China is unsustainable.

“No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable, at 145 and 125 [per cent], so I would posit that over the very near future, there will be a de-escalation,” he said, referring to the top end of most of the tariffs that Trump has put on imports from China, the Post report said.

Trump has imposed 145 per cent tariffs against China, and in a later fact sheet on tariffs, the White House on Apr 17 said China now faces up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the US as a result of Beijing’s retaliatory actions of imposing 125 per cent levies against US imports.

While escalating tariffs against China, Trump has paused his tariffs against the rest of the countries, including India, for 90 days, leaving Beijing isolated.