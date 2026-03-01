China condemns Khamenei’s killing, says 'grave violation' of Iran's sovereignty

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over the deepening crisis in West Asia.

Iran is a staunch ally of China and Russia. China procures a substantial amount of oil and gas from Iran.

“The attack and killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday.

“It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the statement said.