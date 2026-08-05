China announces countermeasures against Washington, including controls on drones exports to US

Tensions are simmering between the world's two biggest economies ahead of an expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the US in September, despite signs of warming ties during his meetings with US President Donald Trump in Beijing in May.

The Commerce Ministry said the sanctions are in response to recent moves from the US, including a ban by the US Federal Communications Commission on imports of Chinese drones, and the Department of Homeland Security's decision to add 43 Chinese companies to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act entity list to prevent imports of goods made with forced labour.

The “measures seriously violate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and severely damage China's legitimate rights and interests. China has no choice but to take necessary countermeasures in response,” the ministry said in a statement.