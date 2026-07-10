China achieves first controlled recovery of reusable rocket booster after SpaceX

The achievement comes over a decade after US-based SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, became the first company to successfully recover an orbital-class rocket booster in December 2015.

Friday's mission marked China's first successful controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage and represented a major breakthrough in the country's reusable rocket technology, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage involves safely returning a rocket booster back to Earth for reuse after it delivers its payload.