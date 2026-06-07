Chennai-born architect of Trump’s AI policies to step down from White House post

The 42-year-old, who has had stints at Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, made the announcement of leaving his role as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence in a post on X on Saturday.

“I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later),” Krishnan said.

Krishnan was an architect of the Trump administration’s “AI Action Plan”, which provided a blueprint to roll back regulation of the emerging technology and promote the build-out of data centres across the country.