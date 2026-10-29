Change is in air; last best chance to rein in non-serious Trump: Obama

Addressing a rally in Atlanta on Wednesday evening, the former president said he was already feeling that “change is in the air” and that the people were “so hungry for something new”.

“These are not serious people. And we’re all paying the price for their lack of seriousness,” he told thousands of Democratic supporters gathered at the Discovery Centre, who cheered him throughout his 45-minute speech.

Obama, then a first-term US senator, was elected the 44th president in 2008 on the strength of his oratorical skills and his message of hope, encapsulated in his “yes, we can” campaign slogan and his call for change.

He also roasted the Trump administration's attacks on him after he compared the gilded renovations at the White House to Saddam Hussein (former Iraq president)decorating the Cheesecake Factory, a popular American restaurant chain known for its ornate interiors.