Ceasefire threatened as Israel expands Lebanon strikes, Iran closes strait again

The White House demanded that the channel be reopened and sought to keep peace talks on track.

The US and Iran both claimed victory after reaching the agreement, and world leaders expressed relief, even as more drones and missiles hit Iran and Gulf Arab countries.

At the same time, Israel intensified its attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, hitting commercial and residential areas in Beirut. At least 182 people were killed Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.

The fresh violence threatened to scuttle what US Vice President J D Vance called a “fragile” deal.

Parliament speaker accuses US of breaking Iran's conditions