Ceasefire threatened as Israel expands Lebanon strikes, Iran closes strait again

TEHRAN: A ceasefire deal to pause the war in Iran appeared to hang by a thread on Wednesday after the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.
The White House demanded that the channel be reopened and sought to keep peace talks on track.
The US and Iran both claimed victory after reaching the agreement, and world leaders expressed relief, even as more drones and missiles hit Iran and Gulf Arab countries.
At the same time, Israel intensified its attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, hitting commercial and residential areas in Beirut. At least 182 people were killed Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.
The fresh violence threatened to scuttle what US Vice President J D Vance called a “fragile” deal.
Parliament speaker accuses US of breaking Iran's conditions
The Iranian Parliament speaker said planned talks were “unreasonable” because Washington broke three of Tehran's 10 conditions for an end to the fighting.
In a social media post, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf objected to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, an alleged drone incursion into Iranian airspace after the ceasefire took effect and US refusal to accept any Iranian enrichment capabilities in a final agreement.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon.
When the deal was announced, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country served as a mediator, said in a social media post that it applied to “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere”.
Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes killed 182 people on Wednesday, the highest single-day death toll in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
“The world sees the massacres in Lebanon,” Araghchi said in a post on X.
“The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, reported in Iranian state media, was “completely unacceptable”.
She repeated Trump's “expectation and demand” that the channel be reopened.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American and Israeli forces had achieved a “capital V military victory” and that the Iranian military no longer posed a significant threat to US forces or the region. The Iranian military said the country forced Israel and the US to accept its "proposed conditions and surrender”.
Much about the agreement was unclear as the sides presented vastly different visions of the terms.
Iran said the deal would allow it to formalise its new practice of charging ships passing through the strait, a crucial transit lane for oil. The White House said Trump is opposed to tolls for ship passage through the strait.
Only 11 vessels moved through the strait Wednesday, roughly the same as in prior days, according to Windward, a maritime intelligence firm.
Iran was requiring shippers to pay tolls of up to USD 1 a barrel for outbound oil, it said. The largest supertankers carry up to 3 million barrels of crude.
The fate of Iran's missile and nuclear programmes – the elimination of which were major objectives for the US and Israel in going to war – also remained unclear.
Trump said the US would work with Iran to remove buried enriched uranium, though Iran did not confirm that.
White House looks ahead to peace talks
Trump initially said Iran proposed a “workable” plan that could help end the war that the US and Israel launched on February 28. But when a version in Farsi emerged indicating Iran would be allowed to continue enriching uranium - key to building a nuclear weapon - Trump called it fraudulent.
Leavitt said a plan that Iran presented Tuesday could “align with our own” proposal for peace.
The White House said Vance would lead American negotiators at upcoming peace talks, which could begin in Pakistan as soon as Friday.
Iran's demands for ending the war include a withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets.
Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said Israel will continue to “utilise every operational opportunity” to strike Hezbollah.
The Israeli military said it struck more than 100 targets within 10 minutes Wednesday across Lebanon, the largest wave of strikes since March 1.
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit accused Israel of “persistently seeking to sabotage” the ceasefire deal.
Hezbollah has not confirmed if it will abide by the ceasefire, though the group has said it was open to giving mediators a chance to secure an agreement.
Early on Thursday, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at northern Israel and would continue doing so “until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases”.