Ceasefire in Gaza to begin Thursday morning

GAZA: Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas senior official told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire in Gaza will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A Palestinian source, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Xinhua that "the news is true".

Abu Marzouk said on Wednesday that the majority of the 50 captives to be released during the ceasefire are foreign nationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday confirmed their agreement on a Qatar-mediated proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the deal, at least 50 hostages, mainly children and women, would be freed for the release of about 150 female and teen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, said the statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The hostages will be released in smaller groups over a span of four days, during which "there will be a pause in the fighting," it said.