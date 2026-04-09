Ceasefire at risk over Israel's attacks in Lebanon, possible mines in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Semiofficial news agencies in Iran published a chart Thursday suggesting the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war, a likely pressure tactic as Iran, Israel and the United States are now in an uneasy, two-week ceasefire ahead of possible negotiations in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, in unusually strong language, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally” condemned Israeli strikes in Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds Wednesday after the ceasefire was announced, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.
Israel has said the ceasefire agreement does not extend to its war in Lebanon with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, although Iran and mediator Pakistan said it does. Sirens sounded in northern Israel early Thursday as Hezbollah claimed it was attacking with rocket fire.
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again Wednesday in response to Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
France says partners finalizing plans to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said European and other partners are “finalizing” plans to set up a mission to escort ships in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as fighting effectively ends.
Barrot said Thursday “planning for this mission is currently being finalized between French military officials and countries that have volunteered,” speaking on France Inter radio.
Shipping traffic will likely be able to cross the strait safely once an agreement is reached between the belligerents and “with an escort system,” he said.
“Work is well advanced” for the mission to be deployed “once calm has been fully restored,” he said.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said about 15 nations are ready to participate in such a mission.
Italy's Meloni says full reopening of Strait of Hormuz critical'
In a speech to Parliament on Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that any extra Iranian duties in the Strait of Hormuz would have “unpredictable economic consequences,” stressing that a full restoration of freedom of movement is needed in the area.
Meloni indicated that as the most critical point of the agreement between the U.S. and Iran.
“Full restoration of freedom of movement in the Strait of Hormuz is needed, and it must not be subject to any restrictions, as appears to have happened in recent hours,” she said.
The Italian prime minister also suggested that, if the crisis in Iran worsens, the European Union should consider suspending the stability and growth pact — a set of rules governing public finances within the EU — in a similar response to that given for the COVID crisis.
UK says Lebanon must be part of ceasefire
Britain's foreign minister said Lebanon must be included in a Middle East ceasefire, adding Israel's continuing attacks on the country are causing mass displacement and dire humanitarian consequences.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News she is “deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon yesterday.”
She told the BBC the attacks are “completely wrong.”
Britain and other European countries have called for Israel to stop its strikes on Lebanon and for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.
Cooper said it's “crucial” that Iran is not allowed to apply tolls in the strait.
Israel says it killed aide to Hezbollah leader
Israel said Thursday it killed an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in its intense airstrikes that hit Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Wednesday.
It identified the man killed as Ali Yusuf Harshi, a secretary and nephew to Kassem.
Hezbollah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran says opening Strait of Hormuz depends on end to US aggression'
Iran's deputy foreign minister said his country will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with “international norms and international law” once the United States ends its “aggression” in the Middle East and Israel stops attacking Lebanon.
Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC on Thursday that Iran had closed the strait after U.S. ally Israel committed an “intentional grave violation of the ceasefire.”
He said “you cannot have a cake and eat it at the same time. That was the message that Iran sent quite clearly, crystal-clearly, to Washington and to the Oval Office last night.”
Khatibzadeh added: “Definitely we are going to provide security for safe passage and it is going to happen after the United States actually withdraws this aggression. Does it mean that Iran is going to control the Strait of Hormuz in terms of letting ship by ship to go through that?
“I think that we have shown to everybody that energy security is pivotal for Iran, is pivotal for this body of water in the Persian Gulf, and we are going to be abided by the international norms and international law.”
Iran marks 40-day mourning ceremony for slain supreme leader
Mourners across Iran began mourning ceremonies Thursday marking the 40th day after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the Iran war.
In Iran's capital, Tehran, mourners wearing black began their rally from Jomhouri Eslami Square to the neighborhood of the office of Khamenei, 86.
Iranian state television aired similar commemorations in other cities. It said the ceremonies will continue into the night.
Khamenei's body has yet to be buried since his death Feb. 28.
His son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, now serves as Iran's supreme leader.
Israeli strike kills at least 7 people in southern Lebanon, state media say
The strike in the southern Lebanese village of Abbasiyeh also wounded others, the National News Agency reported Thursday morning, in what it said was a preliminary toll.
The Israeli military did not immediately acknowledge the strike.
Israel intensified its strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday, saying that its fight with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group is not part of the two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.
Lebanon's Health Ministry said the strikes Wednesday killed at least 182 people and wounded 890 others, the highest single-day death toll in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.
Macron urges all sides to respect ceasefire, condemns Israeli strikes in Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for “each of the belligerents” to fully respect the ceasefire, including in Lebanon, as he spoke separately with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Macron said he “told both of them that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one,” and “must open the way to comprehensive negotiations,” in a message posted on X late Wednesday.
Macron also said he spoke with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to express “France's full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel” in the country.
“We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” Macron said, stressing they pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire.
More than 180 people were killed in Lebanon Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.