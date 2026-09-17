Carney to address EU Parliament after Trump calls Canada associate membership possible hostile act

Trump's comments raised the stakes for Carney's speech, which will be watched for signs the prime minister may deliver another broadside like his Davos address in January, when he warned that great powers like the United States can use economic dependence to bully smaller ones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed making Canada the EU's first associate member on Wednesday, a striking overture as Trump's threats drive Ottawa closer to Europe.

Speaking in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump threatened to respond to the proposed move by imposing more tariffs on the bloc.

Trump conditioned his latest threat on the “intention” of European leaders, saying that, “If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe.” He also suggested the US could cut off trade with Europe in certain areas.

Trump called the prospect of Canada joining the EU “laughable” and called America's neighbour a “terrible trade partner.”

For generations, Canada built its economy around integration with the United States. Trump's tariffs, demands for economic concessions and repeated talk of making Canada the 51st state are now driving Ottawa to reduce that dependence and seek a deeper economic, security and political relationship across the Atlantic.