Carney says Trump's tariffs hurt Americans as US Embassy alleges Canadian interference

Carney on Wednesday also said he spoke with Trump for “quite some time” about issues including trade, as the US Embassy in Canada accused Canadian politicians of seeking to influence American politics ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford rejected suggestions of improper interference.

Trump has openly said he wants automakers to move production from Canada to the US, threatening an industry deeply integrated across the border for decades.

"US tariffs have upended a trade bargain that's existed for decades,” Carney said. “They've raised costs for American families while putting Ontario workers and businesses at a disadvantage and under a cloud of uncertainty.”

Carney said an integrated North American auto industry would benefit both countries but acknowledged that it may no longer be a priority for Washington. “Their approach has changed,” he said. “So must ours.”