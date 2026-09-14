Carney pitches Canada to global investors as Trump tries to pull investment south

About 300 CEOs and senior executives from some of the world's biggest investment firms will descend on the Four Seasons in Yorkville, a tony Toronto enclave of high-end restaurants and designer boutiques, for Carney's Canada Investment Summit this week.

The investors collectively manage more than $120 trillion in assets, underscoring the scale of capital Carney hopes to tap as Canada tries to attract billions in new investment and reduce its economic dependence on the United States.

“Canada is about so much more than being next to the United States,” Carney said. “We have what the world wants.”

Carney pointed to Canada's vast energy and critical-mineral resources, its highly educated workforce and trade agreements that give businesses based in Canada access to roughly 1.5 billion consumers around the world.

He said the turnout showed investors were interested in Canada on its own merits.

“They are coming because of Canada,” he said. “If they wanted to go to the United States they would go to the United States.”

Few people know this crowd better than Carney. He ran the central banks of Canada and England, spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs and later chaired the boards of Bloomberg L.P. and Brookfield Asset Management, putting him very much in his element among the global investors and money managers gathering at the Four Seasons.

A Canadian official described the summit as the largest gathering of investment decision-makers ever assembled in Canada, alongside Canadian CEOs bringing projects at varying stages of readiness. But the official cautioned that the summit is not expected to produce a rush of deals this week, with the most significant results likely to emerge over the next 12 to 18 months. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.