Carney accuses US steelmaker of betraying Canadian workers after layoffs tied to Trump tariffs

Carney singled out Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, noting that he had applauded Trump's steel tariffs. Goncalves has called the 50% tariffs "a necessary step" to protect US steelmakers.

"Our thoughts are with the workers and the families who have been betrayed by the company," said Carney, who noted he wanted to be blunt. Carney also threatened legal action against Cleveland-Cliffs, saying the Ohio-based company has binding employment obligations stemming from its CAD 3.4 billion (USD 2.4 billion) takeover of Stelco in 2024.

Stelco said up to 500 workers could be affected as it indefinitely idles cold-rolled and coated operations at its Hamilton, Ontario, plant and shifts production to its Lake Erie facility in Nanticoke.