Car-bomb attack targets southwest Colombia a day after conservative president takes office

The attack took place on the road connecting the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca, whose capital, Cali, hosted Friday's swearing-in ceremony for de la Espriella. During his inaugural speech, he outlined his security policy and warned illegal groups that “they have two paths: submit to the rule of law or confront the security forces.”

The army on Saturday said on social media that soldiers were securing the area and using trained dogs to search for other explosive devices.

Minister of Transportation Elsa Noguera condemned the attack and said work was underway to restore traffic in the area.

“Colombia will not kneel before violence, nor will it allow the destruction of the infrastructure that connects our regions,” she wrote on social media.