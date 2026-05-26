Canadian police arrest 17 men believed to be of Indian origin for extortion

The Extortion Task Force of the Peel Police "dismantled a coordinated campaign of intimidation, threats, and escalating violence used to extort local businesses", according to a press release issued by the Peel Regional Police on its official website on Monday.

The majority of the arrested individuals have ties to an international criminal network known as ‘For Brothers’, which targeted South Asian business owners and community members across the region in Canada and the United States, it said.