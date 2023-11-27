Canadian PM Trudeau greets Sikhs on occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniv

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday greeted Sikhs in Canada and around the world on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, saying his teachings of equality, and the values of unity, selflessness, and compassion can serve as an inspiration for all Canadians to build a better future for all.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurpurab!" Prime Minister Trudeau said in a statement.

A large number of devotees thronged gurdwaras across the country to mark the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"On this important occasion, families and friends will gather to reflect on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of equality, and the values of unity, selflessness, and compassion that he upheld. These important values continue to guide Sikh Canadians today, and can serve as an inspiration for all Canadians as we strive to build a better future for all," he said.

Noting that Canada is home to one of the largest Sikh communities across the world, he said Guru Nanak's birth anniversary is an opportunity for all of us to recognise the many contributions of Sikh Canadians to Canada’s culture, community, and economy, making our country stronger and more vibrant.