Canadian PM Carney to travel to India on Feb 26

Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a press release issued by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada said.

"The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence," it said.

Carney will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations, it added.