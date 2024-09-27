Canadian MP Chandra Arya blasts petition seeking fresh inquiry into 1985 Kanishka bombing

OTTAWA: A prominent Canadian MP of Indian origin has criticised a petition seeking a fresh inquiry into the bombing of Air India Flight 182 of 1985 to determine the involvement of any "foreign intelligence", alleging that it promotes "conspiracy theories" of Khalistani extremists.

The Montreal-New Delhi Air India ‘Kanishka’ Flight 182 exploded 45 minutes before it was to have landed at London’s Heathrow Airport on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board, most of them Canadians of Indian descent.

The bombing was blamed on Sikh extremist militants in retaliation to ‘Operation Bluestar’ to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in 1984.

Addressing the Parliament on Thursday, Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament from Nepean in the House of Commons, noted that two Canadian public inquiries found Khalistan extremists responsible for the bombing of Air India flight.

Calling the bombing the "largest mass killing" in Canadian history, Arya said, "Even today, the ideology responsible for this terrorist attack is still alive among (a) few people in Canada."

"Two Canadian public inquiries found Khalistan extremists responsible for the bombing of the Air India flight. Now there is a petition on (the) parliament portal asking for a new enquiry promoting conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists," he said.

Quoting Bal Gupta, whose wife was killed in this attack, Arya said," It’s deeply frustrating. It opens up old wounds all over again. It’s all garbage. It’s an attempt to gain publicity and support for terrorist activities.”

The petition calls for the Canadian government to order a fresh inquiry into the Kanishka bombing to determine whether any "foreign intelligence was involved" in it.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).