Canadian court sentences Indian-origin man to 25 years' imprisonment for 2022 homicide

OTTAWA: A Canadian court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 25 years of imprisonment in a 2022 homicide case, local media reported.

A jury at the Supreme Court of British Columbia convicted Balraj Basra of first-degree murder and arson on Tuesday, City News reported.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Basra is the third man to be convicted in the shooting death of Vishal Walia at a golf club on the lands of the University of British Columbia on October 17, 2022, CBC reported on Wednesday.

The two other convicts, Iqbal Kang and Deandre Baptiste, were sentenced earlier.

While Kang was sentenced to 17 years in prison with an additional five-year concurrent sentence for arson, Baptiste was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years, the report said.

The three convicts torched a vehicle after fatally shooting 38-year-old Vishal Walia, after which the police were called in October 2022, the report said. Officers from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) quickly identified the suspects who fled the scene in another vehicle.

The British Columbia Highway Patrol, the Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the VPD arrested the suspects a few minutes later, the report said.