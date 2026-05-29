Canada police says Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent threat letter last year

The letter was delivered on August 13, 2025, to a police station in Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canadian broadcaster Global News reported on Thursday.

The matter came to light during a deportation hearing when Edmonton Police Service Constable Kevin St Louis elaborated on the content of the letter while testifying before the Immigration and Refugee Board.

“Police actually received a letter addressed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that was sent to a police station,” St Louis told the Immigration and Refugee Board.