Canada Parliament 'honours' slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Parliament has marked the first anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

This comes days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that there is an "alignment on several big issues” with India and he sees an "opportunity” to engage with the new Indian government...”

Trudeau had said this after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy during the G7 summit.

Nijjar was gunned down in Canada’s Surrey, outside a parking lot on June 18 last year.

India had put him on a list of ‘designated terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Canada has arrested three people in the Nijjar killing case so far.

Canada has alleged that Indian officials were involved in the killing but has failed to provide evidence of this. This has strained ties between Ottawa and New Delhi.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.