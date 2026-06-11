Canada introduces bill to restrict social media access for under-16s

Bill C-34, introduced on Wednesday by Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller, is the latest attempt by the Canadian government to create a legal framework to address online harms.

The proposed legislation would also regulate artificial intelligence chatbot services, such as ChatGPT, and introduce new safety requirements for online platforms, according to an official statement.

While laws exist in Canada to respond once harm has occurred, there is currently little that requires online services to prevent harm in the first place, the statement said.