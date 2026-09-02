Can ‘lymphatic workouts’ really help with bloating or swelling?

Now, some on social media are suggesting specific exercise routines they say can be especially helpful for draining the fluid and reducing swelling and bloating.

One trending workout, called ‘lymphatic walking’, involves simply taking a relaxed stroll while focusing on your posture and breathing, and letting your arms and hands swing free. Another is ‘rebounding’ or jumping either in place or on a trampoline. Some influencers also promote specific dynamic stretching routines for lymphatic drainage.

“This social media hype may reflect a growing interest in the lymphatic system in medicine,” said Marc Miller, a physical therapist who specialises in lymphatic health at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

“Lymphatics is a really hot topic right now among researchers, in part because of technological advances for mapping the lymphatic system. But some important nuances are often lost in the social media conversation,” he added.