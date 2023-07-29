Cambodia's old-term political officials to be reappointed: PM

PHNOM PENH: Outgoing Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Saturday that all political officials in the old-term government would be reappointed to the new term.



Except for the cabinet members, all secretaries of state, undersecretaries of state, and advisors to the government, ministries, and institutions in the old term will be reappointed to the new term, Xinhua news agency quoted Hun Sen as saying.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in the seventh general election on July 23, which was held to elect the members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly for the 2023-2028 new term.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC)'s preliminary results, the CPP won 120 parliamentary seats and the Funcinpec Party of Prince Norodom Chakravuth gained the remaining five seats.

Hun Sen announced on Wednesday that he will step down on August 22 after serving the position for more than 38 years, and would transfer the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

He said the new cabinet led by his son Hun Manet will be sworn in on the same day