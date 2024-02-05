Cambodian PM to pay official visit to Thailand

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Thailand on February 7 at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a press statement on Monday.

The two Prime Ministers will hold talks on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, the statement added.

"They will also preside over the signing of numerous documents on bilateral cooperation," the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Hun Manet will also deliver opening remarks at a Cambodia-Thailand Business Forum, it added.

"The visit is expected to consolidate the enduring ties and traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries, guided by the spirit of their Enhanced Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, bringing mutual benefits for the two people as well as peace, stability and prosperity for the ASEAN community and beyond," the statement said.