Cambodian king appoints Hun Manet as new PM

Phnom Penh: Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni appointed Hun Manet as the new Prime Minister on Monday after the latter's father and outgoing premier Hun Sen announced to step down after serving in the post for more than 38 years.

The monarch signed a royal decree to designate Hun Manet, 45, as the new prime minister for a five-year term following a request from Hun Sen, the longest serving Prime Minister in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The designated prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia has duties to prepare the members of the government in order to ask for the adoption of confidence from the National Assembly," Sihamoni said in the royal decree.

"This royal decree takes effect from the day of signature," he added.

Hun Manet, the eldest son of Hun Sen, thanked the king for appointing him as the new prime minister.

"This is the greatest honor in my life, receiving a great opportunity to serve my most-loved motherland and people in this noble position," he said in a thank-you letter to the king.

"I, along with all dignitaries in the royal government of the seventh legislature of the National Assembly, are committed to fulfilling this noble national mission with heroism, honesty and high responsibility to serve the motherland and the people of Cambodia," he added.

Hun Manet vowed to continue ensuring the protection of national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the throne and the constitutional monarchy.

He also pledged to continue ensuring national peace and stability, promoting further development, improving the living standards of the Cambodian people, and enhancing the national prestige on the international arena.

Hun Manet, along with his new cabinet members, will need to win a vote of confidence in the National Assembly slated for August 22 in order to officially become the new prime minister, and he is expected to be sworn in on the same day.

The appointment came after the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Hun Sen won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Hun Manet is currently a member of the CPP's Standing Committee and a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he would step down as the Prime Minister after having held the position for more than 38 years, handing the reins of power to Hun Manet.

However, the 71-year-old leader said he will remain the CPP's president and will take the position of President of the Senate after a Senate Election on February 25 next year.