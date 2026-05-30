Bus hits cars in Virginia, killing 5 people and injuring 34, state police say

The crash happened at about 2.35 am on southbound I-95 in Stafford County, near Quantico. All five of the people who died were in vehicles hit by the bus, and 44 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone," state police said in a news release. "A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles."

Police said there were "approximately" 34 passengers on the bus.