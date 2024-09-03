Begin typing your search...

    Bus crashes into students in China, killing or injuring at least 10

    The students were waiting at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an city in Shandong province shortly after 7 a.m., Xinhua news agency said.

    ByAPAP|3 Sep 2024 4:23 AM GMT
    Representative image

    BEIJING: A bus crashed into a group of students in eastern China on Tuesday, killing or injuring at least 10, state media reported.

    The bus was specially customised for transporting students, it said.

    The cause of the accident was being investigated.

    School safety, including overloaded school buses and poorly designed buildings, has long been a problem in China.

    Chinabus crashbus accident
    AP

