Bus crash in Hungary kills 12 people, injures at least 10 others

The bus, which was carrying a group of Polish tourists, was travelling on eastbound lanes near the town of Mezokeresztes when it overturned on the M3 motorway around 140 kilometres east of Hungary's capital, Budapest, at around 1 am on Sunday.

In a statement, police said it was likely that the driver fell asleep, causing the accident, and that the driver had been taken into custody.

Hungary's National Directorate for Disaster Management said in a statement that 57 passengers and two drivers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident, and that several of the passengers had been trapped under the vehicle when it overturned.