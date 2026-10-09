Bus collision with truck kills at least 28 people in Tanzania

The crash occurred at Mkambarani on the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway as the bus travelled from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya, said Joseph Mwasabeja, acting commander of the Morogoro regional fire and rescue force.

The truck was heading from Iringa toward Dar es Salaam and attempting to overtake other vehicles when it collided with the bus, Mwasabeja said at the scene.

The bus was destroyed by fire. The number of injured was not yet known, though some had been taken to a hospital, he said.

Scholastica Ndunga, a spokeswoman for Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital, said it would release figures later for the dead and injured brought there.