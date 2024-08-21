Begin typing your search...

    Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

    The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

    ByPTIPTI|21 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-21 07:01:16.0  )
    Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people
    X

    At the bus accident spot in Iran (Reuters)

    TEHRAN: A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

    The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

    Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added.

    There had been 51 people on board at the time of the crash.

    The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day following the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century.

    Iran bus crashShiite pilgrimsArbaeenPakistan to Iraqcentral IranYazd Province
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick