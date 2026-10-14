Bulgaria says Russia was likely behind Black Sea drone strikes as rescue operations continue

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship Dignity sank Tuesday after it was hit by a military strike. Four sailors, three Syrian nationals and one Egyptian, were rescued and arrived in the port of Varna, district Gov. Mario Smarkov said.

“All four appeared to be in relatively good condition and had sustained no injuries,” he said. A fifth sailor is expected to arrive later on Wednesday.

Smarkov said the search for the 11 missing crew members continues.

Bulgaria has requested international assistance for the investigation into attacks on commercial vessels, as well as NATO support to strengthen surveillance and control systems and response capabilities against drone attacks.