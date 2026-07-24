Bruising ICC scandal heads to secret vote on removing chief prosecutor

A divided court faces an uncertain future

“There has been splintering over how the court has handled this,” Lucy Gaynor, a historian of international criminal tribunals at the University of Amsterdam, told The Associated Press.

Groups that support the court's work have taken diverging positions. Last week, a group of Palestinian organizations issued a public letter, accusing the executive committee of “unwarranted political interference” and said it lacks “the independence, impartiality or legal expertise to make assessments.”

In June, the International Federation for Human Rights, Redress and Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice with others said that the victim has been “publicly questioned, instrumentalised, and too readily dismissed as part of a political agenda.”

Staff members are also wary of the future. A group within the prosecutor's office sent a letter to the oversight body expressing serious concerns about Khan's potential return, writing that his “leadership has been materially diminished.”

Prominent international figures have also been voicing their views. In an opinion piece in Project Syndicate, former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the allegations are a plot against the court. “Khan's enemies have managed to start a debate about his potential removal, with allegations of sexual misconduct serving as the tip of the spear,” the Spanish diplomat wrote.

Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, has taken an entirely different stance, writing on social media that Khan “clearly does not” have “the moral authority and credibility to continue serving as prosecutor.”

Khan himself has given a series of interviews denying the allegations and arguing they are part of a conspiracy against him for his investigation into Israeli officials. In an interview with CNN last week, the female staffer strenuously denied this. A United Nations investigation report seen by the AP said that “multiple credible witnesses dismissed the notion that she was a spy.”