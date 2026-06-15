British leader expected to impose teen social media ban that goes further than Australia's

Britain would join a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media. France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are among others studying or developing similar approaches.

“How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said in a statement released Sunday. “This is a choice about whose side we're on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn't working."