Britain’s Prince William, wife Kate Middleton to visit Mumbai for 2026 Earthshot Prize

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will be travelling to Mumbai next week on a joint visit to unveil the 2026 Earthshot Prize winners, Kensington Palace said on Sunday.
The annual prize, founded by the royal six years ago as the world’s leading environmental award, is worth 1 million pounds each (around USD 1.3 million) for five finalists.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ palace team said this year's awards night in Mumbai on Tuesday is set to be the “biggest ever” following engagement with 15,000 schools across 24 Indian states.
“Whilst in Mumbai, the Prince's programme will focus on the Earthshot Prize and its mission to accelerate solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The Princess will join The Prince for a number of engagements throughout the visit," the palace said.
“Their Royal Highnesses will undertake a programme of engagements across Mumbai between Monday 16th and Wednesday 18th November, celebrating innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India," it stated.
Prince William is set to attend the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly and meet the 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists in an iconic Mumbai location.
He will then be joined by Kate for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Night, celebrating extraordinary individuals and organisations whose pioneering work is helping to repair and restore our planet.
The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize dedicated to identifying, celebrating and backing innovative solutions the world needs to address its greatest environmental challenges such as climate change, waste, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.
It unveils five winners each year at an annual awards gala held around the world, with India being this year’s chosen venue.