Britain’s Prince William, wife Kate Middleton to visit Mumbai for 2026 Earthshot Prize

The annual prize, founded by the royal six years ago as the world’s leading environmental award, is worth 1 million pounds each (around USD 1.3 million) for five finalists.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ palace team said this year's awards night in Mumbai on Tuesday is set to be the “biggest ever” following engagement with 15,000 schools across 24 Indian states.

“Whilst in Mumbai, the Prince's programme will focus on the Earthshot Prize and its mission to accelerate solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The Princess will join The Prince for a number of engagements throughout the visit," the palace said.