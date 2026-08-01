Britain's new leader shifts power from Downing Street to Manchester with 'No. 10 North'

The king of the north goes nationwide

Burnham believes Manchester holds the key to avoiding the fate of Keir Starmer, his predecessor as Labour Party leader and prime minister.

Starmer stepped down in July after two years in office, following missteps, policy U-turns and his failure to get Britain's sluggish economy growing.

During nine years as Manchester mayor, Burnham was praised standing up to central government on behalf of a proud, battle-scarred northern city that gave birth to the Industrial Revolution, movements for social change and a dynamic music scene. He gained the nickname King of the North for his championing of the city and his political ambition.

Burnham promoted what has been called “Manchesterism,” a form of business-friendly socialism that involves harnessing private investment for major projects and decentralising government to give communities more control over housing, transport, training and public services.

The city centre boomed during his mayoralty. Skyscrapers sprouted from vacant lots, service industries grew, a thousand coffee shops bloomed and a municipally run network of bright yellow buses and trams crisscrossed the city.

Now Burnham wants to replicate the approach across the country, using No. 10 North as the engine room for redistributing wealth and economic opportunities to areas blighted by shuttered industries, lost jobs and an exodus of young people.

In a first step, Burnham announced Friday that mayors will get to keep a greater share of income and business tax revenue from their areas, calling it the “biggest transfer of power, funding and responsibility from Westminster in a generation”.

Many of the details haven't been announced, however, including how much new money mayors will be getting.

Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Burnham's bold early moves suggest “he does mean business in terms of changing the overall mechanics of government”.

“We have one of the most centralised countries out of all developed democracies in terms of how much money and decision-making power gets hoovered into the centre, how little there is for the provinces to do,” Ford said. “He does seem quite determined to change that, but that's a huge job.”

Burnham's critics point out that Manchester's boom hasn't spread to all its outskirts, and the anti-immigration party Reform UK has been a beneficiary of voters' discontent.