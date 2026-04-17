Brazil's Lula, Sanchez of Spain headline meetings of progressive leaders in Barcelona

Not anti-Trump

The first gathering on Saturday is the IV Meeting in Defense of Democracy. The event was launched by Brazil and Spain in 2024 as a forum to exchange ideas aimed at combating the “extremism, polarisation and misinformation” that undermines participatory democracy, the organisers say.

The first two editions of this event were held at the United Nations and the previous one was in Santiago, Chile, last year.

While both Lula and Sanchez have spoken out against many of Trump's positions and policies, including his decision to attack Iran along with Israel, Lula said that the multilateral summit should not been seen in that vein.

“This is not going to going to be an anti-Trump meeting,” Lula told Spanish newspaper El País on Thursday. “We are going to discuss the state of democracy, to see what went wrong and what we have to do to repair it.”

This edition will include the presence of European Council president Antonio Costa, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Colombia president Gustavo Petro, and other leaders of countries from Uruguay and Lithuania to Ghana and Albania.

Sheinbaum's participation comes after Spain's King Felipe VI ironed out a longstanding diplomatic dispute regarding Spain's colonial past when he recently acknowledged the Spanish conquest of the Americas had led to the “abuse” of native peoples.

At a time that Latin America has felt a rightward political swing and mounting pressure by the Trump administration, Sheinbaum has become one of the most powerful leftist voices in the hemisphere.

She enjoys soaring approval in Mexico and has been able to strike a careful balance between maintaining a strong relationship with Trump, while pushing back on key issues like Latin American sovereignty.