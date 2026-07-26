Brazil's government denies visas to US officials over upcoming elections

The move became public after The Washington Post reported the Brazilian government saying the officials, Riley M Barnes, an assistant secretary, and Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant, wanted to cast doubt on the upcoming October elections in Brazil.

A spokesperson for Brazil's foreign office said Barnes and Samson requested visas on July 20 and they were denied Friday. He did not disclose the reasons behind the decision.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will bid for reelection against Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, whose family has many ties with the Trump administration.