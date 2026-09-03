Brazilian justice who imprisoned Bolsonaro now under fire for alleged links to disgraced banker

Politicians, government ministers, newspapers and legal experts scrutinised Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday after federal police documents made public by one of his peers showed disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master, repeatedly sought advice from a person authorities identified as de Moraes.

Investigators believe, according to the documents, that Vorcaro acted on different occasions based on advice from de Moraes. The banker also thanked the justice in replies to messages that police could not read and spoke about the alleged conversations in other messages with his friends.

The 10 members of the Supreme Court gathered in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the revelations, but none of them addressed the situation. As usual, de Moraes sat next to Justice André Mendonca, who unsealed the documents. The two didn't speak during the session, which focused on other cases.