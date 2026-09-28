Booker Prize 2026 shortlist announced: Six novels explore isolation, identity and survival

The shortlisted books are:

1. The End of Everything by M John Harrison — It follows a scavenger eking out an existence with his aunt on a post-apocalyptic Kent coast, against a backdrop of societal collapse and a mysterious alien invasion.

2. The Disappearers by Marlon James — James returns to the late 20th-century Jamaica that provided the backdrop to his Booker-winning A Brief History of Seven Killings to explore the murder of a gay man – an actor rehearsing for a play – and its tragic consequences.

3. Black Bag by Luke Kennard — About a struggling actor accepting a role as part of a psychological university experiment: spend a term attending lectures zipped inside a large black bag to see how the other students react.

4. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry — The book sets the tribulations of a reluctant monarch in an unnamed medieval court against the work of an unnamed modern-day curator dressing public displays in an historic palace.

5. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout — A book about an ordinary Massachusetts teacher with an apparently comfortable life – yet who is quietly gripped with feelings of isolation and despair.

6. John of John by Douglas Stuart — It follows a young art graduate, who returns reluctantly to his windswept, repressive and deeply religious home on the Isle of Harris to resume – and confront – his old life.