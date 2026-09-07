Body of war criminal Mladic lies in state in Serbian capital ahead of funeral

Thousands of mourners arrived early at the small Serbian Orthodox Church of St Luke in Belgrade to honour Mladic, who is still viewed as a hero by many Serbs. His military officer's cap and sabre rested on the coffin, which was flanked by men in fatigues.

Pro-government media in Serbia reported that Mladic will receive full military honours while the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, will lead the funeral service.

Mladic “was a man who gave everything in his life for the Serbian people,” said Milan Dobric, a mourner who travelled from Kosovo for the funeral. “I am glad that this morning people are coming to pay special respect.”

Mladic died at 84 on Aug. 27 in The Hague, Netherlands, while serving a life sentence for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity his troops committed during the Bosnian war in 1992-95.