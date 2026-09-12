Bodies from charred Philippine ferry arrive at port after fire that killed at least 35

Retrieval operations will continue as more bodies are still inside the MV June Aster, coast guard officials said without providing a count. There were 43 survivors among the 132 people on board.

The ferry sailed from the capital, Manila, and was off the village of Turda some 39 kilometres from its destination, the Port of Coron, when the fire was reported Wednesday evening.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined but a survivor said it may have started from the cargo hold. The survivor recounted hearing a blast, with smoke and fire quickly spreading, fanned by the winds, officials said.

Tents were put up in the Port of Borac in Coron, Palawan province, where body bags were brought down from a ship that transported them from the burned ferry. The coast guard said the bodies were turned over to the Provincial Forensic Unit for identification.