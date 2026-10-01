Blasts reported in Ethiopian capital hours after govt banned drone flights

An intelligence service official, who was not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed that there had been three blasts in three different locations on Wednesday night, but declined to provide further details.

A diplomatic source who requested anonymity for his safety described hearing a blast at 7 pm near the defence headquarters followed by a siren.

Residents near the defence headquarters also said they heard a blast near a factory in the area past midnight.

It remains unclear whether the blasts were related to an attack or were part of training exercises at the defence headquarters.

The explosions came hours after the National Intelligence and Security Service banned the flying of drones in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas.