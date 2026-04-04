West Asia conflict disrupts snack exports from Bikaner

Ashish Agarwal, a namkeen trader associated with the Bhikharam group, said escalating input and logistics costs are hurting the industry.

"Freight charges have increased sharply due to the war, and raw material prices are also rising. The cost of edible oil has gone up by around 20 per cent in the last one month, which is directly impacting production," he said.

Exporters said container movement has slowed significantly, with shipments that earlier took around 30 days now taking up to 60 days due to longer and safer routes being taken amid the conflict.