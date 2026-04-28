Bill to create 100-feet buffer zones around places of worship introduced in US Congress

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US Congress to create a 100-feet buffer zone around places of worship, including temples and gurdwaras, and treat any harassment or intimidation within such areas a federal crime.
Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, and Congressman Max Miller, a Republican from Ohio, have introduced the Safeguarding Access to Congregations and Religious Establishments from Disruption (SACRED) Act.
The bill seeks to make it a federal crime to intentionally intimidate, obstruct, or harass people exercising their right to religious worship within 100 feet of a place of worship, whether by threatening them, blocking their path, or approaching them within eight feet for the purpose of harassment or intimidation.
The SACRED Act is endorsed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (OU), Hadassah, Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).
Hindu American Foundation (HAF), Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), UJA-Federation of New York, Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Centre of Nassau County (HMTC), Agudath Israel of America and United Sikhs.
"No one deserves to be harassed or intimidated, especially on their way to their place of worship,” said Congressman Suozzi.
"We’re living in increasingly volatile times, fuelled in part by social media fanning the flames of division and our foreign adversaries trying to divide us from within. I’ve heard real fear from my constituents over the last few years about the hate they see and feel, especially while going to pray or being visibly religious," Suozzi said in a statement.
"We have a responsibility to address that fear in a thoughtful, targeted way that protects our constituents while balancing the First Amendment right to peacefully protest,” Suozzi said.
“Every American deserves to practice their faith free from fear, intimidation, or harassment," said Congressman Miller.
“The SACRED Act ensures that people can access their place of worship safely and without obstruction, while still preserving First Amendment protections for peaceful expression. This commonsense legislation draws a clear line: intimidation and threats have no place in our communities,” Miller said.
"The Hindu American community welcomes the introduction of the SACRED Act as a critical step in safeguarding our places of worship. In recent years, we have seen a disturbing rise in the targeting and desecration of Hindu mandirs across America, which has deeply shaken the sense of safety for our families and devotees,” said Samir Kalra, Managing Director of Policy and Programs at the Hindu American Foundation.
Kalra said that by establishing federal penalties for those who intentionally disrupt or harass individuals within 100 feet of a religious establishment, this legislation ensures that our mandirs remain the sacred spaces of peace and community they are meant to be.
"At a time when incidents of religiously motivated hostility continue to affect diverse groups, this measure reinforces a shared commitment to religious freedom, mutual respect, and public safety,” said Bhupinder Kaur of United Sikhs.