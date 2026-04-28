Bill to create 100-feet buffer zones around places of worship introduced in US Congress

Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, and Congressman Max Miller, a Republican from Ohio, have introduced the Safeguarding Access to Congregations and Religious Establishments from Disruption (SACRED) Act.

The bill seeks to make it a federal crime to intentionally intimidate, obstruct, or harass people exercising their right to religious worship within 100 feet of a place of worship, whether by threatening them, blocking their path, or approaching them within eight feet for the purpose of harassment or intimidation.

The SACRED Act is endorsed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (OU), Hadassah, Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).