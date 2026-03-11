Big challenge reopening Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran war

The narrow waterway off Iran's coast, now effectively closed by the war, is so vital for the global economy that governments are working on blueprints to speedily reopen it to shipping when the shooting stops.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron is leading an international effort to unblock the energy chokepoint, so oil, gas and goods could flow freely again “when circumstances permit."

He envisages countries using warships to escort tankers and container vessels through the strait when fighting is no longer raging so intensely, whenever that maybe.

Former naval officers who have served in the Hormuz passage and are intimately acquainted with its waters say vessels would be sitting ducks, with little room for maneuver in the strait's narrow shipping lanes, if foreign naval forces attempted to reopen the waterway before a cessation of hostilities.

“In today's context, sending warships or civilian vessels into the Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal,” French navy retired Vice Adm. Pascal Ausseur said in an interview with The Associated Press.

A ceasefire agreement with Iran “would make the situation shift from suicidal to dangerous. At that point, military ships could be deployed. And then escort operations could begin," he said.

Here's a look at how Hormuz might be made navigable again: