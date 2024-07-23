Begin typing your search...

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid
US President Joe Biden 

DELAWARE: President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Vice President Kamala Harris' bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

